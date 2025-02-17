Charles makes 'heartfelt promise' to Princess Diana before their big day

On the night before their highly anticipated royal wedding, Prince Charles made a heartfelt gesture towards his bride-to-be, Princess Diana, showing his excitement and affection.



In Andrew Morton's book Diana: In Her Own Words, Diana recalls receiving a beautiful signet ring from Charles, adorned with the Prince of Wales feathers.

Along with the gift, he sent a card that read: “I’m so proud of you, and when you come up, I’ll be there at the altar for you tomorrow. Just look 'em in the eye and knock 'em dead.”

The signet ring, a symbol of their union, became one of Diana’s most treasured pieces, worn on several special occasions, including the Regent Street Christmas lights switch-on event that same year.

The grand wedding, held on July 29, 1981, at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, captured the hearts of millions, with an audience of 750 million people tuning in worldwide to witness the event, which was dubbed the "wedding of the century."

Looking back on her wedding day, Diana described the overwhelming love she felt for Charles, recalling how she couldn’t take her eyes off him. “I just absolutely thought I was the luckiest girl in the world. He was going to look after me,” she said, reflecting on the happiness she felt at the time.

Diana’s wedding gown, which took over three months to craft, was a masterpiece made from ivory silk taffeta and featured an astonishing 25-foot train.

