Prince Harry grabs attention at Invictus Games for unexpected reason

Prince Harry made waves at the Invictus Games finals in Vancouver, Canada, as he shared an unexpected moment with a volleyball player, planting a kiss on the crown of their head after an intense match.

The Duke of Sussex showed his approachable side by high-fiving young fans, spreading joy among the crowd as he watched Brazil and Nigeria battle for gold.

Later, he awarded medals to the victorious Brazilian team at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

However, it wasn't just his acts of kindness that captured attention. Harry, 40, who once joked about his brother Prince William’s “alarming baldness,” is now showing signs of hair loss himself, a shift that was noticed by some royal observers.



In a more ceremonial moment earlier this week, Harry participated in a traditional blanket ceremony with the Tsleil-Waututh Nation in British Columbia.



The gesture, symbolising protection and respect, left Harry feeling "profoundly moved" and reflective on his connection with Indigenous cultures.

As Harry continues his journey through the Invictus Games and beyond, these moments of humility and vulnerability further add to the complex and evolving public image of the Duke of Sussex.