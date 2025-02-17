Shakira shares update from the hospital after cancelling her concert

Shakira postponed her Peru concert last minute after being rushed to the hospital

Shakira is still hospitalised, but she’s finding strength in her fans’ messages of love and support.

The 48-year-old pop star was rushed to the emergency room on Sunday morning (February 16) after a health scare, forcing her to cancel her concert scheduled in Peru later that night.

On Sunday evening, Shakira took to her social media to share an update with her fans, writing, “Thank you all for your loving messages. You gave me so much strength!! I love you with all my heart.”

Earlier in the day, the former The Voice coach addressed fans in a statement, explaining that doctors had advised her she was “not in good enough condition to perform.”

She had arrived in Lima on Friday as part of her ongoing tour, which is set to continue across Latin America, Canada, and the U.S.

“I am very sad that I will not be able to take the stage today. I have been deeply emotional and excited about reuniting with my beloved Peruvian audience,” she further explained in her statement.

“My plan is to perform this show as soon as possible. My team and the promoter are already working on a new date,” she reassured fans.