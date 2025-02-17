King Charles takes meaningful step after Prince Harry’s Canada event

King Charles and Queen Camilla are eagerly hoping to conduct a visit to the U.S. as Prince Harry is set to return to California.

The Duke of Sussex, who just wrapped his successful Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler, won hearts of the Canadians and the participants from around the world as he received a standing ovation with a thunderous applause.

While Harry and his cancer-stricken father have not been in contact with one another, there is hope that they would cross paths after the high praise the Duke has received over the past week.

Previously, reports claimed that Charles and Camilla would be travelling across the pond in 2026. However, sources close to the king have disputed claims as the monarch continues his treatment.

Pals of the King share that much of the planning depends on how well Charles is feeling and the progress of his treatment.

According to a palace official quoted by Daily Beast, America is not currently on the royal calendar, and there is “no formal invitation” in the books.

The source added that there is no further update “beyond the usual position that there remains, as ever, a willingness to travel when and where required subject to the normal process and diary prioritisation review—none of which has been undertaken, still less approved, for 2026.”

The remarks also come after Prince Harry landed in trouble once again with his US visa application case, which was reopened last month despite being settled five months ago.

It is also possible that the monarch, who is “averse to controversies”, is hoping to avoid conflicts during the trip and expects his aides to work out the kinks before planning his travel.