Prince Harry hugged by Justin Trudeau after King Charles powerful move amid threats

Justin Trudeau hugs Prince Harry after King Charles statement amid threats

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprising decision following praise from King Charles III for the resilience of the Canadian people, which came after remarks by US President Donald Trump.

The Canadian PM seemingly gave a fitting response to King Charles' powerful message by hugging the Duke, seemingly giving him a royal protocol as he's the grandson of late Queen Elizabeth II.

Trudeau's appearance might have been planned, as his visit to the Games held for injured and retired military personnel in his country, was expected.

However, the two world's famous personalities' photo, showing them shaking hands and embracing in a man hug at the Invictus Games, is going viral.

The reunion comes after the 76-year-old appeared to support the nation with his powerful words as the North American country celebrated the 60th anniversary of its National Flag on February 15.

The monarch, who is Canada's head of state, praised the "resilient" in his statement, which comes at the time when US President Donald Trump suggested that Canada should be made the "51st state".

Trump has repeatedly suggested that Canada could become a US state to avoid major tariffs on trade, saying: "What I'd like to see - Canada become our 51st state."

The US President recently made it clear that he does not want to take action against Harry amid his ongoing Visa case.

Speaking with the New York Post, Trump said."I don't want to do that," he said. "I'll leave him alone. He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."