Prince Harry makes key announcement about new mission as Invictus ends

Prince Harry releases personal statement after Invictus Games comes to end

Prince Harry shared a personal message after Invictus Games 2025 came to an end at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Sunday.

The Duke of Sussex made a huge announcement about his next mission in a statement released on the Montecito couple's official website, Sussex.com.

Harry's team shared the emotional moments which took place at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler's finale in which the "extraordinary spirit of our competitors, the strength of their journeys, and the power of unity" were celebrated.

"The closing ceremony marked a bittersweet end to this remarkable chapter, as we gathered one last time to honour the competitors who have made us all proud," the statement reads.

The Duke also expressed gratitude towards the artists including The War and Treaty, Marie-Mai, Jelly Roll and Barenaked Ladies who performed for the crowd.

The spokesperson of the Sussexes revealed that athletes from over 23 nations took part in the games and showcased their resilience and determination.

In his heartfelt speech, Harry said, "I can’t stand before you and promise there won’t be challenging times ahead. But I promise you, you’re better equipped now than you were before."

"You’ve reclaimed what was lost. Restored what was broken. Achieved the impossible. Remember what makes you tick. Hold onto it. Rely on it. Use it for yourself and those around you. For service to one another will save us," the father of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet shared.

Notably, Harry promised to continue the mission of the Invictus Games Foundation to "support and empower those who serve and have served."