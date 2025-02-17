Selena Gomez faux pas while presenting BAFTA award goes viral

Selena Gomez’s accidental hiccup at BAFTAs goes viral

Selena Gomez, who recently made headlines for her Valentine’s Day surprise by her beau Benny Blanco, turned heads with her shimmering silver gown at the red-carpet BAFTAs.

The Emilia Pérez star appeared with Zoe Saldana (nominated for Best Supporting Actress Zoe Saldana) to announce the winner for the Outstanding Debut category.

Movies Santosh, Kneecap, Money Man, Hoard and Sister Midnight contested for the gong.

After the two ladies announced the category together, both encouraged each other to announce the winner.

In response, the Only Murders in the Building alum whispered, “I don't know what it says.”

She then added: “Sorry, Kneecap... Rich [Peppiatt]...”

The Kneecap director and writer Rich Peppiatt took to stage to accept the award and honoured “everyone who is out there fighting that fight”.

For the unversed, Adrien Brody, 51, and Mikey Madison, 25, won the top awards for Best Actor and Actress at 2025 BAFTAs.