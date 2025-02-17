Kylie Jenner, Demi Moore shut down drama rumours at BAFTA

Demi Moore and Kylie Jenner sets record straight on snub speculations

Kylie Jenner and Demi Moore, who earlier sparked drama rumours at Golden Globes, were seen in good spirits with each other.

The 27-year-old reality star attended the BAFTAs on Sunday, February 16th, to cheer on her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, who was nominated for the Best Actor award.

The Kardashians star was seen talking to Moore, who was up for Best Actress award.

The Substance star and the makeup mogul were seen having a chat at the award show after a now-viral clip from the Golden Globes sparked rumours of tension between them.

The video showed Moore standing over at the table where Elle Fanning, Chalamet and Jenner were seated. Moore stooped over to chat with Fanning while leaving Jenner in an awkward moment, trying to seek her attention.

Following the rumours, a source close to Moore clarified that she has no “ill will” towards the media personality.

However, the insider noted that “Demi doesn’t know Kylie,” and the pair have never crossed paths before. “Demi raised her children in a much different manner than the Kardashians were raised, and they have different values.”