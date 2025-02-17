Prince Harry receives Princess Diana's title during major event

Prince Harry appears to be over the moon after he received the title of key royal figure during the successful Invictus Games 2025.

The Duke of Sussex, who recently delivered a powerful speech at the closing ceremony of his passion project, was honoured with the significant title of Princess Diana, his late mother, by his fans.

Since the beginning of the games, Harry cheered for the veterans and their families and continued the legacy of his mother by being kind and compassionate to the affected individuals.

Express reported that several well-wishers of King Charles' youngest son called him "People’s Prince." Notably, Princess Diana was globally known as the People's Princess for her humanitarian services.

Taking to X, one fan commented, "Prince Harry is definitely the people's prince."

"To see these service men and women having a newfound purpose in life is something extraordinary to watch. Bravo to The People’s Prince for his commitment to Veterans!" another fan penned.

"When Prince Harry said 'I am my mother's son,' he meant it in every sense. Princess Diana and Prince Harry capture your heart in a way others can't," a fan chimed in.

Notably, Invictus Games 2025 came to an end on February 16 in which Prince Harry made a heartwarming promise to continue his mission by promoting adaptive sports for ex-service personnel.