Meghan Markle cheers for tearful Prince Harry during significant moment

Meghan Markle expressed her pride as she showed support to Prince Harry during a key moment at the Invictus Games closing ceremony on Sunday.

The Duke of Sussex was honoured by the high praise given to him by the outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

He told the cheering crowd of 12000 people that without Harry, these Invictus Games “would never have happened.”

“You are the one who turned this incredible idea into a reality,” he said. “As someone you roped in early in my time as Prime Minister, I can testify to the energy, the dedication, the commitment this man has to you and to this ideal.”

The crowd was moved to a standing ovation as a visibly emotional Harry was seen sitting and humbly telling the crowd to “sit down”.

The moment seemingly moved his wife, Meghan, who shared a video clip on Instagram Story, as he wrote a special message atop it.

“So proud of you,” she penned while also adding an applause emoji.

Later on, Prince Harry also took to the stage to deliver a powerful speech to wrap his beloved Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014.

The Duke of Sussex has continued to stay dedicated to his promise to the Games despite stepping down from his senior royal positions in 2020.

“As much as we wish these Games weren’t necessary, I understand why they are still needed, perhaps more than ever,” Harry said.

“It’s because of the strength you give to the world. The power of your example. Your duty to one another. You may swear allegiance to different flags, but you stand united in your decency, your compassion, and your spirit of service.”