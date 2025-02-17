Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet wow fans with co-ordinated outfits

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet brought major couple’s goals to life with a stunning appearance in matching outfits.
On Sunday, February 16, the lovebirds stepped out to attend the 2025 BAFTA Awards in all-black attires for the prestigious ceremony.
According to Page Six, A Complete Unknown star and the Khy founder were captured locking hands and smiling in the audience at the Royal Festival Hall.
Chalamet, who was nominated at the BAFTAs for his lead actor role in the Bob Dylan biopic, was all decked up in a Bottega Veneta suit and dress shoes.
As for Jenner, 27, she complimented her plus one for the star-studded event in a vintage John Galliano dress featuring a plunging neckline.
She added a few inches to her frame by pairing her backless gown with strappy silver heels.
Reportedly, at one point, the Dune star leaned towards the Kardashian star to whisper something in her ear. The two also chatted with his Bob Dylan biopic co-star Monica Barbaro for some time.
Sunday's date night marked the couple’s latest public appearance after Jenner and Chalamet, 29, made headlines for spending their Valentine’s Day at the Berlin Film Festival on Friday, February 14.
