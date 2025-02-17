David Tennant roasts Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner while hosting 2025 BAFTAs

David Tennant takes jab at Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner at 2025 BAFTAs

David Tennant didn’t spare anyone.

Kylie Jenner kept a low profile at the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards as Timothée Chalamet’s date, but Tennant made sure she didn’t go unnoticed.

Jenner, 27, skipped the red carpet and quietly took her seat next to Chalamet, 29, at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 16. However, during the ceremony, Tennant, 53, playfully called out the couple, much to the audience’s delight.

“We’re very privileged tonight to be joined by the runner-up in New York’s recent Timothée Chalamet look-alike competition,” Tennant teased, gesturing toward Chalamet.

The joke referenced an October 2024 contest where Chalamet had visited Washington Square Park to meet his look-alikes. The remark drew laughter from the audience and a wide grin from Chalamet himself.

Tennant continued his playful banter, commenting on Chalamet’s resemblance to his impersonators and quizzing him about his time in London.

Then, turning his attention to Jenner, Tennant added, “You’re with a Kylie Jenner look-alike, well done, well done, team.”

The camera then zoomed in on Jenner, who played along by pointing at herself, as if to clarify that she was, indeed, the real Kylie Jenner. She laughed off the moment, embracing the lighthearted joke.

Chalamet walked the red carpet solo for the event, dressed in an all-black suit paired with a silver choker featuring a bear pendant.

The actor was nominated for Best Lead Actor for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, competing against Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), Hugh Grant (Heretic), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice).