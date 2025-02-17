‘SNL 50’ marks Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds first red carpet amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at 'SNL50: The Anniversary Special'

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are on the red carpet of SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

The couple made a notable red carpet appearance together at the event in New York City on Sunday night, as per Variety.

The couple’s outing comes amid their ongoing legal dispute with It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

While Reynolds previously appeared at the National Board of Review awards in January to present an honour to Wicked, Lively has largely stayed out of the public eye during the legal proceedings.

Their appearance at the high-profile event marks the first time they have stepped into the spotlight together since the controversy began.

The legal battle stems from Lively’s allegations against Baldoni, filed in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her following reported tensions on the set of It Ends With Us.

Baldoni, along with his production company Wayfarer Studios, has denied the claims, calling them “shameful” and “categorically false.” Lively’s lawsuit includes text messages and emails that allegedly outline Baldoni’s strategy to harm her reputation after rumors of behind-the-scenes conflicts emerged.

Both parties have taken legal action against each other, with Baldoni also filing a lawsuit against The New York Times for defamation over its report on Lively’s accusations.

Additionally, he has targeted Reynolds in his filing, alleging that the Deadpool & Wolverine character “Nicepool” was a direct attempt to “mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate, or bully” him.

It remains unclear whether Lively and Reynolds are set to participate in SNL50 special or if they were simply in attendance as guests.