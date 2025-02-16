Camila Cabello risks disaster at 2025 BAFTAs

Camila Cabello, who is best known for making glamorous entrance, once again proved it at the 2025 BAFTAs.

The 27-year-old singer and actress lit up the red carpet in a jaw-dropping sheer gown, as she left people gawking at her. But while she was turning heads, the chilly London weather was giving her chills as well.

Camila, who was all set to present an award at the ceremony, grabbed massive attention in a bold blush pink satin gown.

However, the bold dress featured sheer diamanté skirt that showed off her figure.

The Havana singer wowed fans with a plunging bodice, adding even more sparkle with glitzy diamond earrings and a matching accessory.

To complete her look, Camila decided to step into sky-high heels, looking up with so much confidence on the red carpet before the chilly weather made things worse for her.

Her red carpet moment came just after she announced a series of live shows across the UK and Europe this summer.