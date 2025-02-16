Kevin Costner not interested in dating Hollywood actresses

Kevin Costner has recently revealed he’s not “interested” in dating Hollywood actresses.

After his divorce from former wife Christine Baumgartner in February 2024, Kevin had made up his mind that he wanted to find “someone” away from spotlight.

Sharing Kevin’s dating preferences, a source spilled to US WEEKLY that he “wants to meet someone” and his friends also “trying to set him up” but the Yellowstone actor expressed his disinterest for “Tinseltown actress”.

“Kevin doesn’t like dating Hollywood actresses and Hollywood people. He likes a more average woman,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet that the father-of-seven “loves to spend time at his Aspen ranch or his home in Santa Barbara so he can bond with his kids”.

“Any free time [Kevin] has, he wants to spend with them,” stated an insider.

Interestingly, the source noted that Kevin had “a very tight social circle of longtime friends,” most of whom “aren't famous as he prefers life outside of the spotlight”.

Speaking of romance rumours with Jennifer Lopez, the source mentioned, “Kevin has a lot of the qualities she’s looking for in her next man.”

“He’s incredibly successful and commands a huge amount of respect in the industry,” pointed out an insider.