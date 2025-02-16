Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco spark outrage over ‘Gross’ display

Music producer Benny Blanco’s gift to his lover Selena Gomez has caused quite a stir online on this Valentine’s Day, leaving fans "grossed" over their recent act.

The record producer's unusual gesture sparked some mix reactions from online users, with some finding it kind of funny and others criticising it for being wasteful and unhygienic.

Benny surprised his fiancé Selena with a bathtub full of melted queso for Valentine’s Day, a subtle idea of the love of food they both share. The lovers, who’ve joked about getting engaged over Taco Bell, are known for their playful vibe.

However, some of their fans found it fun, the sight of a cheesy bathtub didn’t sit well with many fans on social media, with some calling it over-the-top and a little gross.

Taking to their X (former Twitter) account, one user wrote: "I appreciate the humor, but my god, the cleanup."

"Aside from creating a mess, this is a disgusting waste of food," shared another one.

Despite all those negative remarks, some fans had the producer’s back as well, saying that the couple’s quirky sense of humour makes their love story even unique than anyone else’s.

Benny even addressed Selena’s dislike for flowers in his Instagram post, captioning the photo with, "She isn’t much of a flowers girl."