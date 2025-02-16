Brian Cox shares two cents on Kevin Spacey sexual misconduct controversies

Brian Cox has recently spoken in favour of Kevin Spacey after sexual misconduct allegations.

In a new interview with The i Paper, Brian addresses Kevin’s controversies, saying, he is “an old friend of mine and all right Kevin did certain things”.

Brian, who co-starred with Kevin in the 1994 sports adventure Iron Will, confessed, “We all used to worry about Kevin.”

However, the Emmy-winning Succession star mentioned, “At the same time, you don’t destroy a man’s career because of what he’s…”

“He also did a lot of extraordinary work. And I find that really petty, and I just don’t like it. It’s sneaky and petty and not right,” stated the 78-year-old.

Brian opened up that he “never found Kevin abusive”.

“He was misguided, certainly, in terms of his sexuality,” remarked the Prisoner’s Daughter actor.

Brian told the outlet, “But that’s to do with him coming to terms with his own sexuality and how he’s dealt with that, and the dilemma that it’s caused in his life.”

“And I think that one is to try to understand where he’s coming from, and what that’s about,” noted the actor.

For the unversed, Kevin was cancelled from Hollywood in 2017 after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of sexually abusing him in 1986. It is pertinent to mention that Anthony’s claims were later rejected by a Manhattan court in 2022.

Nevertheless, Kevin reportedly faced several more allegations of sexual misconduct over the years.

Meanwhile, Brian also slammed cancel culture concept, adding, “We’ve got to an age now, where people are going, ‘Oh, that’s bad, he’s out, boom, he’s cancelled.’ What do you mean ‘cancelled?’ How dare you cancel anybody?”