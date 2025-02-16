Kanye West, Bianca Censori to face legal trouble during divorce

Kanye West and Bianca Censori will be facing one hurdle as they head for divorce

Kanye West and Bianca Censori, who are allegedly getting a divorce, are likely to face some hindrance in the process.

The disgraced rapper and the architect were revealed to have been planning a divorce, earlier this week, after their Grammy red-carpet stunt.

Following the split reports, TMZ reported on Saturday, February 15th, that the couple did not sign a prenup.

Another source told the outlet that both of their representatives have reached out to divorce lawyers this past week.

Back in October, a source also revealed that one of West’s rep had reached out to a divorce lawyer but the couple shut down the rumours at the time.

Censori is allegedly still living in their $35 million mansion in Beverly Hills, but West’s whereabouts are unknown. The pair allegedly have a verbal agreement that Censori will receive $5 million following the end of their marriage.

After the Heartless rapper went on an antisemitic rant on social media, where he wrote hateful messages for many communities, he was banned from X, but returned shortly after.

However, the posts proved to be the last straw in his marriage and a source told Daily Mail that Censori was “traumatized” and wanted to distance herself because she “does not align with these views.”