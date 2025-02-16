Cher stuns onlookers at ‘SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert'

Cher celebrates ‘SNL’ anniversary with musical performance

Cher celebrated Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary with a performance of her classic hit If I Could Turn Back Time.

The 78-year-old legendary singer wowed fans at Radio City Music Hall, on Friday, February 14th.

The Goddess of Pop donned a sheer black sequined bodysuit, a black leather jacket and long boots, paying a nod to her most iconic looks.

Cher, who frequently collaborates with fashion designer Bob Mackie, is infamous for her all-black ensembles.

According to a Newsweek report, the songstress brought “the crowd to its feet” at the event, and a snippet of her performance shared on the official SNL Instagram account showed Kevin Costner, Will Ferrell and Jon Hamm jamming out to the music.

The anniversary special show also featured performances by Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Snoop Dogg, The Backstreet Boys and more.

Andy Samberg, the musical comedy favourite also made an appearance, in which he sang a medley of The Lonely Island’s greatest hits from the long-running sketch series.

The concert, which is a part of the anniversary celebration, will be airing on February 16th and will pay tribute to the old and new SNL favourites.