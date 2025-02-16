Prince Harry makes delightful announcement ahead of Invictus Games closing

Prince Harry is making the most of his time of as the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 enters its final moments for the year.

The latest iteration of Harry’s beloved adaptive sporting event began on February 8th and it is set to conclude on Sunday, February 16th, 2025.

The office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Sunday shared an update on the Games with highlights from the penultimate day as Harry spent time at the Nations’ Home.

The space, which is a “vibrant gathering place designed to connect families, friends, and supporters of the athletes”, provided “comfort” and “sense of belonging” to the families attending.

“While at the Nations’ Home, the Duke interacted with several families, listening to their personal stories and offering his heartfelt support,” the statement read. “It was a moment to recognise the strength, not only of the competitors, but of the people who’ve been alongside them, cheering them on through each challenge and triumph.”

Harry’s team also announced the results of the sitting volleyball competition, where “the competitors’ incredible skill took centre stage”. Brazil secured gold, Nigeria took silver and Ukraine earned bronze.

“It was a fierce, competitive display that highlighted the competitors’ physical and mental fortitude,” the statement continued.

“The exciting conclusion served as a poignant reminder of the impact of these games—uniting people from around the world in a powerful display of courage, hope, and shared humanity.”