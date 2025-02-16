Prince Harry, Meghan Markle clear stance on current royal status

Meghan Markle seemingly marked her position in the royal family with a pointed move.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped down from her senior royal position in 2020 alongside her husband Prince Harry to start an independent life from the royals.

While the late Queen insisted that Harry and Meghan will not be able to use their ‘HRH’ titles after their departure, the couple still identify themselves as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan is known for her fondness for pinky rings after she debuted her stylish accessory in Düsseldorf when she came to support Harry for the Invictus Games.

This time around, Meghan was seen wearing a new signet ring on her right-hand pinky finger, which was engraved with the couple’s royal monogram.

The monogram was first unveiled in 2018 after they had tied the knot. The logo is made of cursive letters ‘H’ and ‘M’ topped by a coronet with two cross pattées, four fleurs-de-lys and two strawberry leaves.

Prince Harry had reportedly gifted the ring to his wife for their sixth wedding anniversary last year and it was crafted by a private jeweller, via People Magazine.

Harry and Meghan may no longer working royals, it is clear that the couple still considers themselves as part of the British royals.

Meanwhile, there is also been no contact between the Sussexes and the royals over their years-long rift. Even though Harry met with his cancer-stricken father King Charles for 30 minutes last year, there hasn’t been any other contact since then.