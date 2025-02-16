Maya Hawke makes shocking revelations about casting process in Hollywood

Maya Hawke has recently made shocking revelations about movie-making these days.

During an appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Stranger Things star opened up that media producers might cast someone based on social media follower counts.

“What I always wanted to be is an actor where the work is what the draw is, not the personhood,” said the 26-year-old.

However, Maya noted that the “industry keeps changing, and you have to change with it and understand that all of these things are getting blurred”.

The Inside Out 2 actress mentioned, “I don’t care about Instagram, Instagram sucks.”

“Right, but just so you know, if you have over this many followers, you can get the money movie funded.’ Well, I want to make the movie, so it’s a really confusing line to walk,” she explained.

The Wildcat actress pointed out that she spoke to “so many smart directors” about deleting her Instagram until they told her of why that might not be such a good idea.

“They’re like, ‘Just so you know, when I’m casting a movie with some producers, they hand me a sheet with the amount of collective followers I have to get of the cast that I cast so if you delete your Instagram, and I lose those followers, understand that these are the kinds of people that I need to cast around you,’” said Maya, who has 8.9 million Instagram followers.

Meanwhile, the Little Women actress added, “Few directors, maybe there’s ten of them, who have reputations that are vast enough and have shown how well they can work and what they can do, that they get given a lot of freedom and a lot of privacy.”