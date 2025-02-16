Prince Harry releases emotional message after receiving new honour

Prince Harry, who wrapped the seventh day of the Invictus Games 2025, beamed as he received a new honour during a special visit.

The Duke if Sussex visited the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, a First Nations band government in British Columbia, where the adaptive sports competition is being held.

He met with the young ambassadors and advocates who are “honouring the legacy of their ancestors and ensuring the continuation of the First Nations’ rich traditions” while shaping their futures.

During the visit, Harry was honoured during the traditional blanketing ceremony, where he was “blanketed” in “profoundly moving moment”.

“Being blanketed is the highest honour, symbolising protection, respect, and the recognition of one’s journey,” the statement released by the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex read.

“It is a powerful and sacred gesture that symbolises the warmth and embrace of the community, offering a deep sense of belonging and solidarity. Prince Harry expressed sincere gratitude for the honour of being welcomed in such a meaningful way.”

The message also stated that “healing was a central theme throughout the visit, with a shared understanding of the resilience required to overcome adversity and the vital role of community support in that journey.”

This is the first time a member of the British royal family has been welcomed like this by the First Nations.