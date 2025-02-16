Renée Zellweger talks bittersweet ‘Bridget Jones’ reunion for latest movie

Renée Zellweger talks about reuninting with Hugh Grant and Colin Firth

Renée Zellweger shared her mixed emotions over reuniting with Colin Firth and Hugh Grant on the set of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

During the film's New York premiere, Zellweger described the experience as both "wonderful and sad."

"We've been forging this friendship for over 25 years together," she told People Magazine. "Through this journey, shared journey, Bridget Jones' journey."

When asked if this movie would be the final instalment, Zellweger replied, "That's what I understand. That's what Colin said," adding that some "real tears" were also shed on the set.

The 55-year-old actress also revealed that playing Bridget Jones felt "like an old friend."

She compared working alongside Sally Philips and her other two co-stars to "a family reunion."

Firth takes on the role as Bridget's crush-turned-husband Mark Darcy in the movie, though it's revealed in the opening scene that his character was killed in a humanitarian mission in Sudan four years prior.

Grant, meanwhile, returns as old flame Daniel Cleaver, who joins Bridget's friends and family in their mission to help her find her spark again in the wake of her husband’s death.

The movie, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy was released on February 12, 2025.