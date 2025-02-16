Prince Harry reunites with royals years later at Invictus Games

Prince Harry appears delighted as he welcomes Prince and Princess at Invictus Games

Prince Harry beamed with joy as he reunited with royal couple who joined him in Vancouver to support the Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex, who may not have his own relatives at the Games, had Prince Joachim of Denmark and his wife Princess Marie to cheer on the competitors.

They arrived on Friday and met with the Danish teams in rowing and volleyball at the sporting event before they enjoyed a dinner together. They attended the volleyball game the next day where they finally met Harry.

Harry and the royal couple were seen enjoying a conversation as the watched the match together.

King Charles’ younger son had last met the royals in 2017, when the pair visited a military training centre together in the Danish capital Copenhagen.

Even though the Games saw its inception in 2014 by Prince Harry, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were also present to build the foundation. King Charles was also involved in the process as it was supported by the Royal Foundation.

Despite their contributions during the initial stage, none of the British royals attended any of the ongoing events, neither did Harry receive a public message of support.

It remains to be seen if things will be different for the next games which would be held in Brimingham.