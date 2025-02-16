Pregnancy reveal!: Jesse McCartney, wife Katie Peterson expecting first child

The soon-to-be parents shared the happy news on Valentine's day

Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson have some big news — they’re going to be parents!

On February 14, the couple, both 37, revealed on Instagram that they’re expecting their first baby in August 2025.

To share the exciting update, they posted a series of Valentine's Day-themed photos, including one where they formed a heart over Peterson’s growing baby bump.

The sweet post also featured a sonogram surrounded by red roses and hearts labeled "Baby Mac" and "Aug. 2025."

In the caption, the soon-to-be parents, who wore “mom” and “dad” monogrammed PJs, wrote, "Our lil Valentine… arriving 8/8 xo, JK."

McCartney also gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their big reveal in an Instagram Story. "Alright, here we go," he said in a video, just before the couple hit the upload button together.

Peterson, laughing nervously, admitted, "I'm scared!" Moments later, the world knew.

The Beautiful Soul singer later reflected on the moment, writing, "Sharing this news publicly made it all the more real! New Chapter you guys." Peterson reposted the announcement on her own Stories, simply adding, "Mom and Dad" with a heart hands emoji.

The singer-actor and Peterson, an actress, tied the knot in 2021 after seven years of dating. Now, they’re getting ready for their biggest role yet — parenthood!