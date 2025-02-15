Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas spark romance rumours with Valentine's night out

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are right now making headlines, as the rumoured couple was all smiles as they spent a fun evening in London on Valentine's Day, leaving their fans stunned.

The famous duo was recently captured together during a night out, clearly enjoying each other's company as they mingled with fans who were eager to catch a glimpse of the Hollywood stars.

Ana kept it simple yet stylish, rocking blue denim jeans and glamorous black blazer which she paired perfectly with gold ballet flats for a touch of elegance.

The Eden star wore her long hair straight and decided to keep her makeup fresh and glowing. However, she also took a moment to chat with excited fans, making the night even more special.

Meanwhile, Tom, once considered as most-handsome man of Hollywood, seemed in high spirits as he greeted fans as well along with his date, looking sharp in a grey polo shirt and a navy suit.

Ana De Armas earlier opened up in an interview with USA Today, revealing that she looks up to Tom for inspiration, especially when it comes to his impressive stunt work.