Kate and William to 'change the crown forever' with major 'transformation'

Kate Middleton and Prince William pleasantly surprise royal watchers

Prince William and Kate Middleton are embracing a more personal approach to social media, signalling a major shift in their public image and ultimately the crown, per royal experts.

To mark Valentine’s Day, the couple shared a rare, intimate photo — something fans don’t usually see from the royals. The casual snap, posted on Instagram with a simple red heart emoji, showed them enjoying a cosy picnic.

Royal commentators believe this “social media transformation” is intentional.

After facing what has been described as "the toughest year of their lives together," the Prince and Princess of Wales appear more open to sharing personal moments, both in public and on social media.

Royal expert Daniele Elser told Marie Claire that this transformation represents a deeper shift in their approach to monarchy.

"Don't be fooled. This isn't an accident or some clumsy, grasping ploy to appeal to a more youthful demographic," she said. Instead, she believes this evolution in their public image is part of a long-term strategy to “rule in a way that will change the crown forever.”

Last month, William reinforced this shift when he posted a rare, heartfelt message to Kate on her 43rd birthday, praising her strength and devotion as a wife and mother.

The post racked up over a million likes — proof that people love seeing this side of the royal couple.