Sean Diddy caught in new legal nightmare as more allegations surface

Diddy caught in new legal nightmare as Miami trafficking allegations surface

Sean "Diddy" Combs, music mogul who is currently trying to save his life from falling, is now facing some serious accusations in a new lawsuit that claims he hired a trafficked underage girl for a party in Miami.

The federal court filed lawsuit paints a disturbing picture of what allegedly happened behind closed doors.

In this new case which was filed on Friday, a woman claimed that she was only 15 when she was brought to a warehouse party hosted by Diddy back in 2020. She said that the rapper, who has been facing heated scandals, was responsible for the event.

According to the court documents from TMZ, the woman said that she was forced into trafficking at 12 years old and controlled by different people.

The lawsuit revealed that Jane Doe was led to an intimate, closed-off area and forced to do some inappropriate acts with 20 men for several hours.

However, the woman didn’t say that the rapper assaulted her, but she claimed that she saw him nearby with another trafficked girl, who she believed was about 12 or 13 years old.

She further said that on the night of the party, the alleged man drugged her before taking her there. She also shared the younger girl with Diddy was part of the same trafficking group and that he watched as the abuse happened.

Furthermore, it was also mentioned the trafficker sent those girls to an intimate unknown place when the party ended.