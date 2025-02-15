Jason Momoa goes red carpet official with girlfriend Adria Arjona

Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona had a very special first Valentine's Day

Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona just made things red carpet official.

On Valentine’s Day, the Aquaman star, 45, and Andor actress, 32, attended the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City— marking their first official public appearance as a couple.

Arjona stunned in a black denim mini dress with fringe detailing, pairing it with black tights, royal blue velvet pumps, and a fringed handbag.

Momoa kept things effortlessly cool in a brown T-shirt, black leather jacket, dark wash jeans, black leather boots, and his signature red-lens sunglasses.

While they’ve mostly kept their romance under wraps, the couple first confirmed their relationship in May 2024 — three years after starring together in Netflix’s Sweet Girl.

During a panel at Basingstoke Comic Con, Momoa was asked about his relationship status and didn’t hold back. “I am very much in a relationship,” he said in a video later shared on X.

Shortly after, the pair made things Instagram official with snapshots from a romantic trip to Japan.

Momoa was previously married to Lisa Bonet. The exes, who share two kids, announced their split in 2022 and finalized their divorce in early 2024.