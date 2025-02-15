Jason Momoa goes red carpet official with girlfriend Adria Arjona

Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona just made things red carpet official.
On Valentine’s Day, the Aquaman star, 45, and Andor actress, 32, attended the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City— marking their first official public appearance as a couple.
Arjona stunned in a black denim mini dress with fringe detailing, pairing it with black tights, royal blue velvet pumps, and a fringed handbag.
Momoa kept things effortlessly cool in a brown T-shirt, black leather jacket, dark wash jeans, black leather boots, and his signature red-lens sunglasses.
While they’ve mostly kept their romance under wraps, the couple first confirmed their relationship in May 2024 — three years after starring together in Netflix’s Sweet Girl.
During a panel at Basingstoke Comic Con, Momoa was asked about his relationship status and didn’t hold back. “I am very much in a relationship,” he said in a video later shared on X.
Shortly after, the pair made things Instagram official with snapshots from a romantic trip to Japan.
Momoa was previously married to Lisa Bonet. The exes, who share two kids, announced their split in 2022 and finalized their divorce in early 2024.
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles' personal statement
Taylor Swift stays out of public eye after Travis Kelce’s big loss
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s intense PDA steals spotlight at Invictus Games
Bollywood Star Priyanka Chopra shares rare glimpse of her relationship with husband Nick Jonas
Lorne Michaels opens up about Taylor Swift's request to kill 'SNL' sketch
Princess Kate's strategic shift in fashion choices is seen as a deliberate move