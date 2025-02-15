Prince Harry dances with sweet princess after Meghan's message of love

Prince Harry drew massive attention as he celebrated Valentine's Day apart from his wife Meghan Markle by dancing with little girl in Canada.

The Duke of Sussex shared special moments on the lovers' day as he engaged with the local community during his visit to Tsleil Waututh First Nation.

Meghan's husband, who's supporting the Invictus Games 2025 in Vancouver, danced with a sweet princess in a pink dress and sat on the floor to interact with little prince in a room decorated with hearts for Valentine's Day.

The father of two appeared missing his kids and wife while sharing steps with the young girl and boy.

The Duke's move comes after Meghan's sent him a love letter as she shared an intimate picture of the couple on Instagram. She celebrated the holiday with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at home in California.

King Charles III's youngest son spent time with the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, a First Nations band government in British Columbia, where the adaptive sports competition is being held.

Prince William's younger brother took part in a traditional blanketing ceremony.

"Being blanketed is the highest honor, symbolizing protection, respect, and the recognition of one’s journey," according to Sussex.com's description of the ceremony.

They added: "It is a powerful and sacred gesture that symbolizes the warmth and embrace of the community, offering a deep sense of belonging and solidarity. Prince Harry expressed sincere gratitude for the honor of being welcomed in such a meaningful way."