Rihanna shares sweet message for A$AP Rocky as he faces jail

Rihanna brought her kids along to support their dad ASAP Rocky during his trial

Rihanna took a break from courtroom drama to celebrate love.

On Valentine’s Day, the pop star, 36, shared a sweet throwback video of herself and longtime partner A$AP Rocky, 36, enjoying romantic moments in Paris.

“Get u a valentine that still writes love letters,” she captioned the Instagram Reel — which showed the couple holding hands and strolling through the city — along with a winky-face emoji.

The video opened with the couple putting on a loved-up display, followed by then striking a hilarious NSFW pose.

The montage also featured Rihanna and Rocky in matching camo puffer jackets, lying on the floor of what appeared to be a hotel.

Though the footage was filled with love, it seemed to be from a past trip, as Rocky is currently facing a high-profile criminal trial in Los Angeles.

Just hours before sharing the video, Rihanna was at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center for closing statements in Rocky’s trial.

A day earlier, she brought their two sons, RZA, 2, and Riot, 18 months, to the courtroom. Prosecutors urged the jury not to let the presence of Rihanna and their children sway their decision.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is accused of firing a semi-automatic handgun at A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli in November 2021. If convicted, he could face up to 24 years in prison.