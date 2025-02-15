Taylor Swift receives support from major Eagles fan on Super Bowl backlash

Taylor Swift gets backed by a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan Kylie Kelce after the popstar was booed at the Super Bowl.

During the game, the So High School crooner appeared on the jumbotron, prompting backlash from some attendees. In response to that, Swifts beau Travis Kelce’s sister-in-law, Kylie, despite of being an Eagles fan showed her support.

According to the People magazine, Kylie expressed her solidarity by liking an Instagram post from Sports Illustrated, which quoted Fox Sports host Erin Andrews.

The host defended Taylor, saying, "bad for the most famous amazing woman in the world."

"Who f---ing gets booed at the Super Bowl. Get out of here, She holds I mean, she probably holds the record in every stadium the attendance record in the Superdome as an individual, as one individual standing up on that stage rocking the world."

Before the big game and loss for Travis’ team, Taylor was spotted on girls night out in New Orleans, alongside her close friends Danielle and Alana Haim.

She was also seen greeting Kylie Kelce inside the restaurant.

Previously, in a podcast Kylie Kelce also shared that she and Taylor bonded over "going to the same shore points" growing up.