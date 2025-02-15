Kate Middleton receives new royal power from King Charles: 'A big Shift'

King Charles III has once again admired Kate Middleton's loyalty and dedication to the royal family by bestowing her a new royal power.

The Princess of Wales, who has fully returned to the royal duties after winning her battle against cancer, has been honoured with a significant power by the 76-year-old King.

Prince William's sweet wife is said to be over the moon to have the prestigious authority to issue her own royal warrants, a special royal power that Queen Elizabeth II didn’t even grant to Princess Diana or Princess Anne.

An insider has claimed: "The monarch's move to confer the prestigious honour upon Kate Middleton underscores his confidence in the future Queen's capabilities to manage royal affairs effectively. While, The King's decision is seen by some royal commentators as a significant shift in royal power dynamic."

As per reports, the last Princess of Wales who had the authority to issue royal warrants was Queen Mary more than a century ago.

“Royal warrants are always approved by the monarch and are awarded to people and companies that consistently supply goods or services to the royal household,” as reported by the Daily Mail.

Charles has been entitled to issue royal warrants since he was the Prince of Wales. He was bestowed this privilege from his late mother, the Queen, who issued a grand total of 686 warrants during her 70-year-long reign.

Princess Kate - mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - has joined the royals King Charles, Queen Camilla, and her husband, Prince William, who have the authority to issue the warrants.