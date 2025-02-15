'Captain America: Brave New World' leaves fans in awe with unexpected cameo

Fans have mixed review about the special cameo

Anthony Mackie starrer Captain America: Brave New World has left fans in a state of confusion with a surprise cameo.

Fans are wondering whether that cameo was needed or not. Where some feel that it was nice touch to a movie, other believe that the cameo made no sense.

Released on February 14, the all-new Marvel Studios superhero movie included a special appearance by Sebastian Stan playing 'Bucky Barnes'.

His presence has left fans divided, who have taken over the Reddit by a storm.

One of the users wrote: “For years, we have been begging for the MCU to properly include other heroes where it obviously would make the most sense in these massive conflicts......so we get Bucky and even Betty.... but no Bruce?"

Meanwhile, another penned: "Not sure I understand the Bucky cameo,"

"I have no idea why they needed to give Bucky a cameo," a third Reddit user wrote.

On the other hand, there are some fans who totally enjoyed Stan’s part in the film.

One fan expressed: "I also felt like the cameo appearances felt natural. Bucky Barnes visits to the hospital is nicely done, since Bucky, Sam, and Joaquin worked together on the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier."

Directed by Juliun Onah, the action sci-fi stars Mackie, Harrison Ford, Seth Rollins and others.