Prince Harry makes new details public about exit from royal family

Prince Harry makes bombshell comments about royal exit

Prince Harry made rare comments about his and Meghan Markle's infamous exit from the royal household during the Invictus Games 2025.

As per Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex gave an interview to CTV channel, revealing his love for Canada and how the country treated the former working royals when they quit royal life in 2020.

He said, "Canada's been really good to my wife over all these years and it's been really good to us as well."

"Certainly, in 2020, it was amazing for us to be able to be in Canada - Vancouver Island - with Archie and be able to go for hikes and be in amongst the local town and feel protected by that," Harry added.

The Duke revealed that he and his little family lived peacefully for "more than six weeks" before their new location was made public.

He shared, "We were bumping into people the whole time - nobody told anybody, yes they told other people, but there's not too much of a media, kind of pap culture on Vancouver Island."

As of now, Prince Harry resides in Montecito alongside his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.