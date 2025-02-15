Selena Gomez unveils how relationship with Benny Blanco changed perspective of life

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco got engaged in 2024

Selena Gomez has opened that her perspective about life has changed a lot after meeting better half, Benny Blanco.

Years before meeting Blanco, Gomez had a relationship with Justin Bieber. The two dated on and off from 2011 to 2018. Their romance became the talk of the town at the time, but it didn’t quite end well.

The Calm Down singer has finally found the love of her life and just got engaged with the record producer in 2024.

While talking about their relationship, Selena admitted that she was 'alone' for five years before meeting Benny.

The 32-year-old added: "I don’t think that I have life figured out in any way. My perspective on it, in a simplistic way, is that I actually feel valued. I feel seen. I feel respected. And I think that’s all I’ve ever really wanted.”

“I’ve kind of been alone in the world. I was alone for five years before we got together, and I think that really helped me appreciate someone like Ben”, the Emilia Perez actress told Interview Magazine.

Gomez is extremely happy with the 36-year-old, but she also revealed that if he had come to her 10 years ago, she wasn’t in the right head space and wouldn’t have accepted him.

The lovebirds started dating in 2023 and announced their engagement in a year.