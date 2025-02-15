Meghan Markle releases delightful Archie, Lilibet video on special day

Meghan Markle may be spending Valentine’s Day apart from her husband Prince Harry, but that did not stop her from having a special celebration with her two children.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a delightful video on Instagram giving a glimpse into the intimate little setup she had to mark the day of love.

Meghan returned to California to her two children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, as Prince Harry continued with the Invictus Games in Canada.

In the video, which was set to the tune of L-O-V-E by Nat King Cole, the children were seen making adorable pink bagels with their mom as she cut out strawberries in heart shapes.

Lilibet, dressed in cute pyjamas with little hearts all over it, was hard at work putting a pink spread on the pink swirly bagels. Meanwhile, Archie was dressed in a bright red sweat shirt, clearing the way as Meghan brought out the treats.

The sweet clip came just hours after Meghan had penned a message for Prince Harry with PDA-filled photo of the two together. She gushed over her husband sharing that she was “beyond proud” for “what he’s created” with the Invictus Games.