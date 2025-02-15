Miley Cyrus steals the show at 'SNL' 50th anniversary celebration

Miley Cyrus gives 'gothamix', vibes on the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live.

The Grammy winner, 32, was among the many celebrities who attended and performed in New York City for the special SNL50: Homecoming Concert on Friday, February 14.

Cyrus channelled The Matrix on the red carpet before of the event, wearing an all-black Roberto Cavalli gown. The leather garment had cut-outs all over the bodice and legs, many of which were in the shape of wings.

A flouncy chiffon train added romanticism to Cyrus' ensemble, which she matched with Paris Texas heels.

Cyrus had her hair tousled and down, with smokey eye makeup.

She changed into an ornate outfit for her appearance onstage, where she performed her Grammy-winning hit Flowers.

The pop singer is no stranger to SNL. She has hosted three times, first on March 5, 2011 in Season 36 and returning to serve as both host and musical guest on October 5, 2013 and October 3, 2015. She sang a cover of Paul Simon's "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover" during the show's 40th anniversary special in February 2015.

She has also appeared as a musical guest four times: in 2017, 2018 with Mark Ronson, 2020, and most recently in 2021.

A star-studded lineup, including Arcade Fire, Jelly Roll, Snoop Dogg, and Lady Gaga, joined Miley Cyrus for a milestone concert celebration. The event will be followed by a three-hour anniversary special, set to air on Sunday, February 16.