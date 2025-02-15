Pete Davidson is rooting for ex Ariana Grande’s Oscar win for ‘Wicked’

Pete Davidson supports Ariana Grande for Oscar

Pete Davidson is still on his ex, Ariana Grande’s side.

The actor and comedian has nothing but admiration for his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, as she continues to shine in Hollywood.

In a recent interview with Page Six, published on February 14, the comic shared his support for Grande, 31, who has been earning acclaim for her role as Glinda in Wicked—a performance that has landed her a 2025 Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

“When we see each other, which is few and far between because we’re not in the same circles, it’s all love,” Davidson, 31, said. “I hope she wins the Oscar, I hope she takes the gold.”

Davidson also reflected on his past relationships, emphasizing that he has maintained respect for his exes. “I’ve had some pretty adult relationships with some pretty amazing women,” he shared. “And when it’s ended, it’s been cool.”

Davidson and Grande were previously engaged in 2018, after a whirlwind romance, but called off their wedding after four months.

While Davidson has built an impressive career, including being one of the youngest cast members on Saturday Night Live, he acknowledged that his personal life often overshadowed his work.

Describing the intense media attention, he admitted that the experience was “humiliating and upsetting.”

“Everyone is dating everyone and it’s Hollywood,” he explained.

“Look at Paul Mescal, Timmy [Chalamet], Barry Keoghan. But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me. I was harassed for, like, five years and it made my life a living hell. It’s embarrassing because you want people to write about your work. I was one of the youngest ever cast members on SNL and all that got pushed to the side because of who I was dating.”

Davidson has been romantically linked to several high-profile women, including Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, Phoebe Dynevor, and Margaret Qualley. His most recent relationship with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline ended last summer.