From ‘Friends’ to forever: Jennifer Aniston's influence on Hollywood

Jennifer Aniston, legendary actress who has won millions of hearts with her glamorous appearance on screen, has recently celebrated her 56th birthday in an intimate get-together.

The actress hasn’t shared any post about her recent birthday bash yet, but her friends and fans definitely celebrated her legacy by sharing her pictures and reels from her most hit series, where she nailed a role of most gorgeous woman Rachel Green.

Jennifer took to her Instagram account and addressed all the love and appreciation she’s received from everyone.

The birthday celebrations came right after Aniston’s concerns over Friends co-star David Schwimmer’s new relationship.

However, from small beginnings to massive stardom, the Dumplin' star’s journey proves that hard work and staying true to yourself can take you far in career.

When Friends first aired back in 1994 and captured millions of smiles with its genre, a few could have predicted that the global sensation would become the Jennifer Aniston.

Jennifer, alongside her co-stars Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc, rose to immense fame after that show with their iconic roles.

Jennifer Aniston continues to be actively involved in various projects, as she’s now focusing on her personal growth as well as her mental growth.