Taylor Swift’s recent act sparks debate about hard life behind stardom amid Super Bowl hate

Taylor Swift’s hard life behind the exterior of the global pop icon unveiled after the Eras Tour performer got booed at the Super Bowl game at Ceasers Superdome, New Orleans.

The Cruel Summer crooner with her multiple accolades to her name and a whopping amount of net worth, lives a life that gives one food for thought.

While the glitz and the glamour dazzles people’s eyes making them envy of the person in spotlight, one important aspect that fame robs off from that person is the right to privacy.

The disturbing revelation spread among Swifties when one particular video clip from the Super Bowl LIX went viral.

As per a fan video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the Shake It Off hitmaker could be seen leaving the restroom but with the bodyguard right behind her.

Swifties found the visual disturbing and sad as they found it hard to digest that the superstar cannot even use the restroom without security protecting her from any unwarranted action.

Netizens were quick to express their concerns for the 14-time Grammy winner.

One social media user wrote, “It makes me so sad that she can't even go to the bathroom alone.”

Another pointed out, “How sad is that? We all love Drew, but the fact he has to stand outside her stall…”

“I literally cannot imagine having bodyguards 24/7. It would exhaust me," the other user mentioned.