Taylor Swift worries fans with 'privacy' concerns in leaked footage

Inside Taylor Swift's 'mysterious' LIX appearance

Taylor Swift's LIX appearance has struck a chord with her fans after her brief hiatus from the limelight.

The Anti-hero hitmaker, who was present at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans to support her longtime boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, garnered attention from onlookers from all over the world.

After the singer got booed at the big game, an unexpected photo featuring Swift quickly went viral.

In the footage, the 35-year-old could be seen exiting the bathroom in a rush at the Superdome alongside her bodyguard Drew.

Fans couldn’t help but express their concern for the Grammy award winner as they discussed her safety and privacy.

Sharing their unfiltered thoughts on X, formerly known as Twitter, a user commented, “It’s not easy to be famous.”

Another chimed in, adding, ““She can’t do anything without being noticed.”

Meanwhile, a third commented, “I know. How sad is that? We all love Drew, but the fact he has to stand outside her stall.”

This news comes after the lovebirds confirmed that they are adamant to ‘have a break together’ following Kansas City Chiefs’ massive defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles.