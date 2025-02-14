Lily Allen reveals bad experience with American doctors

Lily Allen has recently made shocking revelations about US doctors as she accused them of prescribing strong medication that made her crazy.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Miss Me? podcast on February 13, the Elizabeth actress opened up that she was prescribed antidepressants by an American doctor last year.

“The medication that I was on last year sent me crazy,” said the 39-year-old.

Therefore, Lily mentioned, “I've had to change. I've had to come off of that medication and start a new one.”

“And that was a big part of where things became really unmanageable for me,” remarked the Smile crooner.

Lily recalled that before she went to American, her friend Olivia said to me, “Just be really careful of the doctors over there and the prescriptions that they prescribe you for things.”

However, the singer-songwriter pointed out, “I really think I was done a bit of a number on by one of the antidepressants I got put on and it really did not work for me.”

“There were other things going on too. But yes, the pills weren't helping,” explained the singer and actress.

After struggling on her return to the US, Lily announced that she would be taking some time off from her podcast.

Reflecting on her decision to check into a trauma centre away from her daughters, Lily stated, “People think I hate my children. I really don't. I absolutely adore my children and I'm in a situation now where I really have to be my strongest self for them.”

For the unversed, Lily admitted herself into the clinic after her split from husband David Harbour in January.