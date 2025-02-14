Kanye West sparks concern with 'coercion' tactics amid Bianca Censori divorce

Kanye West shares cryptic message amid Bianca Censori split

Kanye West is finally sharing his unfiltered thoughts amid his divorce from former wife Bianca Censori.

The 47-year-old rapper, who is reportedly filing for divorce almost two weeks after the Grammys red carpet incident, took to his Instagram on Thursday, February 13, to share a cryptic message.

Sharing the definition of ‘coercion,’ the dad-of-four wrote, “Yes, coercion is illegal.

“Coercion is the act of forcing someone to do something against their will through threats or intimidation.

“It can involve physical harm, psychological abuse, extortion, blackmail or sexual assault.”

Although he didn’t hold back from sharing his opinion about coercion, the rapper was quick to delete it just after a few minutes.

This comes on the heels of Bianca’s naked stunt on the red carpet, which forced security to escort her out of the event.

According to sources, the former couple has agreed on a payment of $5 million following the dissolution of their short marriage.

For what it’s worth, Censori is currently thought to be staying at their $35 million home in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles.

For the unversed, Bianca and Ye tied the knot back in December 2022 under a confidential marriage license.