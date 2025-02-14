Archie and Lilibet steal spotlight after Meghan Markle's emotional shoutout

Meghan Markle's latest move has brought attention to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet amid Prince Harry's ongoing Invictus Games in Canada.

Meghan Markle, who kicked off 2025 with her new Instagram launch, has been using the platform to highlight her and Harry's projects. The Duchess of Sussexes even marked the official start of the 2025 Invictus Games with an inspiring video showcasing athletes in action.

Most recently, the Suits alum shared an adorable snapshot featuring a bucket of fresh fruit on the counter with a scenic outdoor view.

Some sweet souvenirs from her trip to the games in Canada for Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. She featured chocolates, Timbits and bite-sized donuts.

The royal children got all the attention after Meghan's stunt and are being discussed on social media.

A taste of Canada and The Invictus Games for our little ones! Cheering you on from home," the 43-year-old captioned the post, which was set to the dreamy instrumental of Alhanii's Stick Season in the background.

And the surprises didn’t stop there as Harry and Meghan's children got their own personalized jerseys straight from Team Nigeria.

Nigerian team manager Derrick Cobbinah told People, "We did one for [Prince Harry] and one for M and for the kids. They said they would be excited to have them. She was very, very excited."

Meghan has returned to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after a whirlwind four days supporting her husband Prince Harry, 40, at the kickoff of the Invictus Games.

Meanwhile, Harry, who founded the adaptive sports competition for injured service members and veterans in 2014, will be staying in Canada for the remainder of the games, which run through February 16.

Harry and Meghan won't be together for Valentine’s Day, they made sure to celebrate early with a star-studded double date.