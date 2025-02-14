Sarah Ferguson makes emotional statement after King Charles' latest decision

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has released a heartfelt statement hours after King Charles and Queen Camilla's historic trip to Middlesbrough on Thursday.

The Duchess of York turned to her official Instagram to share latest update about her emotional moments as she delivered a key note address for Cancer Alliance Palm Beach at 2025 Shop The Day Away luncheon on Thursday.

Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, shared iconic photos with her statement as she wrote:

"Yesterday, I had the privilege of delivering a keynote address for @canceralliancepalmbeach at the 2025 Shop The Day Away Luncheon. Surrounded by an incredible community of strength and resilience, it was deeply moving to share my own cancer journey, hear the inspiring stories of others, and celebrate the unwavering spirit that unites us all."

The statement comes hours after the King and Queen marked a milestone moment by visiting Middlesbrough. It was the first-ever visit in 32 years from a reigning monarch.

Ferguson explained: "A day made extra special by meeting @chrissieevert - an absolute icon in sport, a fellow cancer survivor, and someone that I have always been a total fan of. To be able to present her with the Cancer Alliance Lifetime Achievement Award was a true honour. Her grace, courage, and dedication to advocacy are nothing short of extraordinary.

She also expressed her deepest gratitude to those who work in assisting local children, adults, and families affected by cancer and helping with subsequent bills they acquire during the treatment and recovery process.

She added: "Together, we continue to champion hope."