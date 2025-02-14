Buckingham Palace shares delightful news as Meghan leaves Harry alone

The Royal family shared an exciting update about King Charles and Queen Camilla in a new video message as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'separation' begins.

The King's office released a video message featuring a delightful glimpse of the monarch and the Queen's visit to Middlesbrough.

The King and the Queen were beaming with joy during a warm interaction with people and children during their royal engagement.

As per the Palace's message, "The King and Queen visited the International Centre where they heard about a number of local community projects, including REPOD Doctors, an initiative supporting refugee medical practitioners as they train to transition into the NHS."

"Their Majesties also joined @TheJunctionCharity, faith initiative 'Together Middlesbrough,' Cleveland Police and young people from @KingsTrust during a knife crime community education workshop."

Notably, King Charles and Queen Camilla performed a 'special' task for a 100-year-old lady Rona Grafton.

It is important to mention that the Palace shared the King and Queen's life update after Meghan Markle bid farewell to Invictus Games to be with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the US.