Julia Roberts’ upcoming thriller ‘After The Hunt’ release date announced

Julia Roberts 'After The Hunt' gets October release

Julia Roberts thriller After The Hunt is getting released later this year.

Amazon MGM Studios and Imagine Entertainment’s upcoming thriller After the Hunt, directed by Luca Guadagnino, is set for a limited release on October 10, followed by a nationwide expansion on October 17, Deadline reported.

The film stars Roberts as a college professor facing both personal and professional turmoil when a star student, played by Ayo Edebiri, accuses one of her colleagues, portrayed by Andrew Garfield, of misconduct.

As the situation unfolds, a long-buried secret from the professor’s past threatens to resurface.

The cast also includes Michael Stuhlbarg, a frequent collaborator of Guadagnino, along with Chloë Sevigny, Lío Mehiel, Thaddea Graham, Will Price, Christine Dye, and Burgess Byrd.

Given Guadagnino’s history of premiering films at major festivals—such as Bones and All and Queer at the Venice Film Festival—there is speculation that After the Hunt could debut at a prominent fall festival before its theatrical release.

Upon its October 17 wide release, the film will enter a competitive box office weekend, going up against Universal and Blumhouse’s The Black Phone 2 and Lionsgate’s Good Fortune, directed by Aziz Ansari and starring Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen, and Keke Palmer.

The screenplay for After the Hunt is written by Nora Garrett, with Guadagnino, Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, and Allan Mandelbaum serving as producers.