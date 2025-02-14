Michael B. Jordan on delayed 'Blade' movie

Michael B. Jordan thinks ‘a Blade movie’ will get Marvel their success ‘back’

The actor remains optimistic about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), despite its recent struggles.

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, Jordan, known for his role as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, expressed confidence in Marvel Studios’ ability to regain its momentum.

“[Marvel’s] doing great,” Jordan said. “They’ll get it back.”

The MCU has had mixed results in recent years.

While Deadpool & Wolverine was a massive success, previous films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels underperformed, leading to concerns about the franchise’s direction.

The latest installment, Captain America: Brave New World, has also received lukewarm reviews, currently holding a 53% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from 133 reviews.

One project Jordan is eager to see come to life is Marvel’s long-awaited Blade movie.

Initially announced in 2019 with Mahershala Ali in the lead role, the film has faced multiple setbacks, going through various writers and directors. Last year, Marvel officially removed Blade from its release calendar, leaving fans uncertain about its future.

“Launching any franchise, it’s tough,” Jordan said. “I hope it gets together. I want to see a ‘Blade’ movie, you know what I’m saying? The Blade franchise was everything.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has reassured fans that Blade remains a priority, despite its delays.

“I mean, for the last two years as we’ve been trying to crack that movie, the most important thing for us is not rushing it and making sure we are making the right ‘Blade’ movie,” Feige said during last summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine press tour, emphasizing that not rushing the project has been a key focus.

Even after the film was taken off the release schedule, Feige reaffirmed Marvel’s commitment to bringing the vampire hunter into the MCU.

“We are committed to Blade,” Feige stated during the D23 Brazil 2024 event.

“We love the character. We love Mahershala’s take on him. And rest assured: whenever we change direction with a project, or are still figuring out how it fits into our schedule, we let the audience know. You’re all up to date on what’s happening. But I can tell you that the character will indeed make it to the MCU.”

As Marvel continues to adjust its future plans, fans remain eager to see how Blade and the broader MCU will take shape in the coming years.